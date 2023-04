The Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region and denied the narratives of the aggressor state about the alleged successes in capturing the city. Syrskyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Monday, April 3.

"Bakhmut direction. I constantly work with units that perform tasks on the most hot spots of the front line. I met with soldiers and commanders who destroyed the myth of invincibility of the "Wagnerites" and Russian paratroopers," the Commander noted.

Syrskyi stressed that the Russian occupiers are weakening and trying to cover up their failures with new and new fakes about the capture of Bakhmut, but the successful work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refutes all the efforts of Russian propagandists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, a spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces Serhii Cherevatyi said that the troops of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation are far from capturing the city of Bakhmut, battles are taking place around the building of the city administration.

Also, on April 3, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that Bakhmut is and remains Ukrainian, and urged not to believe Russian propaganda.

Recall, on March 31, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that for the Russian occupiers, the long battles for Bakhmut became the most expensive due to losses in weapons, equipment and death tolls.