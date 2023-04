Washington Will Announce Another Package Of Military Aid To Ukraine This Week - Kirby 21:14

In Russia It Was Proposed To Put People In Prison For Calling For Implementation Of ICC Decision To Arrest Putin 21:08

Russians Still Have Time To Leave, Otherwise We Will Destroy Them - Zelenskyy On AFU Counteroffensive 21:00

Zelenskyy Wishes Putin To Spend Rest Of His Days In Basement With Bucket Instead Of Toilet 20:35