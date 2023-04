Ukraine managed to return 12 Ukrainians from the captivity of the aggressor state, Russia, 5 of whom were seriously wounded.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Facebook on Monday, April 3.

Lubinets noted that the return of Ukrainians occurred in response to the repatriation of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of the Russian invaders, which took place on March 24.

"Among the returned seriously wounded 3 are military and 2 - civilian citizens of Ukraine. Under the Geneva Conventions, civilians would not have to be captured at all. However, we state the fact that the Russians took our citizens hostage and did not provide them with the necessary medical care," the Ombudsman emphasized.

According to him, the aggressor state does not provide proper conditions for the stay of Ukrainian prisoners (lack of communication with relatives, improper medical care, poor nutrition).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, it became known that Ukraine and Russia had an exchange of prisoners of war. 130 people returned home, in particular more than 70 defenders of Mariupol.

At the end of February 2023, Ukraine handed over to Russia the list needed to verify 750 seriously ill and seriously wounded prisoners of war.

Recall that at the end of December 2022, the Office of the President named the number of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity.