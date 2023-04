Occupiers Shell 12 Settlements In Donetsk Region On April 2, 6 People Killed, 15 Injured

During the past day, April 2, 12 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire of the occupiers, in particular, 6 civilians were killed by a missile strike on Kostiantynivka.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 2, the Russians killed 6 residents of the Donetsk Region - in Kostiantynivka. Another 15 people in the region were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on a Telegram channel.

During the day, police documented 29 strikes in the Donetsk Region.

Two S-300 missiles and 4 volleys from Uragans targeted Kostiantynivka.

They hit 17 apartment and 18 private houses, an administrative building, kindergarten, gas pipeline, cars.

As a result of a missile strike on Kostiantynivka, 6 civilians were killed, another 10 were injured.

The enemy hit Kurakhove with Smerches, 4 private houses and critical infrastructure were destroyed.

From aviation and Grads, the Russians fired on Avdiivka.

The shops of the plant were damaged.

In both cases, there was no information on the victims.

As a result of artillery shelling, there are victims in Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kalynivka.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 448 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the invaders fired on 6 settlements of the Donetsk Region, 1 adult and 1 infant were killed, 3 more were injured.