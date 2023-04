Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko met with Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher in Germany on Monday and discussed further assistance to Kyiv, in particular, providing the capital with equipment for an air alert system.

The Mayor of Kyiv announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I met with the first mayor of the Free and Hanseatic city of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher. I thanked for the support and assistance of Hamburg to the Ukrainian capital. And agreed on further cooperation," he said.

The Mayor noted that Kyiv needs to increase the rolling stock of urban transport and special transport for utilities.

And now, according to him, three city buses go to Kyiv, which Hamburg provided.

The parties also discussed the assistance of German partners in providing Kyiv with autonomous communication systems for emergency cases (in the case of light outages), which are necessary, in particular, for ambulance stations, rescuers and utilities.

In addition, the issue of providing Kyiv with the latest equipment for the warning system was discussed.

"A very important issue for our city is the safety of its residents. Kyiv needs equipment for the latest warning system, which we have already begun to install. We are talking about a system for declaring an air raid. To develop this system, we need more appliances that work autonomously when there is no light. An example of the system that Kyiv is installing now is, in particular, German," Klitschko said.

He stressed that the Mayor of Hamburg assured of further assistance to Kyiv - both in the current acute needs and in the future reconstruction of the capital of Ukraine.

Also, the Mayor of Kyiv spoke with the German media and called on the German authorities and German society to further support Ukraine and provide the necessary assistance to accelerate Ukraine's victory over the occupying country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, Kyiv and Hamburg signed the Agreement for Solidarity and the Future, which provides for strategic partnership and support in times of crisis.

In particular, the agreement provides for Hamburg's assistance to rebuild Kyiv.