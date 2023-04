Kuleba Will Visit Brussels To Participate In Meeting Of Ukraine-NATO Commission On April 3-4

On April 3-4, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to Brussels (Belgium) to participate in the official meeting of the commission Ukraine - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that this will be the first meeting of the commission at the level of foreign ministers with the participation of Ukraine since 2017.

Kuleba will hold talks in the context of preparations for the Vilnius NATO summit in July.

He will discuss steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, including new arms supplies and ammunition production, increased sanctions pressure on Russia, the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, and humanitarian aid.

During the visit, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will also hold separate bilateral meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel, as well as ministers foreign affairs of partner countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Ukraine expects to receive security guarantees from the NATO summit in July. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg invited Zelenskyy to take part in the summit of the alliance, which is scheduled for July 11-12 in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius.

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the long term.

Since 2017, Hungary has blocked meetings of the Ukraine-NATO commission at the ministerial level, demanding that Ukraine change its policy regarding the rights of Hungarian minorities.