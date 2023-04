New Generation Of SEP Based On ISO 20022 Operates Around The Clock From April - NBU

On April 1, a new generation of the National Bank's System of Electronic Payments (SEP) became operational.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From now on, the system operates on the basis of the ISO 20022 international standard and is available for interbank payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"Thanks to the ISO 20022 standard, it became possible to unify payment messages, create uniform rules for their filling and processing, expand the requisite composition with additional fields and structured information. This will contribute to even greater automation and speeding up the processing of payment transactions, increasing the level of service for SEP participants and their customers," the message says.

In addition, the system now works 24/7, which provides round-the-clock execution of interbank payment transactions without suspending the system and an instant transition from the current to the next calendar day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the System of Electronic Payments of the National Bank is a state banking payment system that ensures interbank settlements through accounts opened at the National Bank.

SEP belongs to the system of gross settlements in real time (according to the international classification - RTGS).

The National Bank is the operator and settlement bank of this system.

As of April 1, 2023, SEP participants include 65 banks, the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, the National Depository of Ukraine, and the National Bank of Ukraine.