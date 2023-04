PGO Does Not Know Reason For France’s Refusal To Extradite Businessman Zhevaho

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) does not know why the French court refused to extradite the former Member of the Verkhovna Rada, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho to Ukraine.

The PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The PGO notes that on December 30 last year, on the basis of a request from the State Bureau of Investigation, it sent a request to the competent authorities of France for the extradition of a famous businessman and ex-MP, who was detained on the territory of this state.

"For its part, the PGO provided all the documents and guarantees necessary to extradite the suspect. As a result, French prosecutors in court supported the position of Ukrainian colleagues regarding the need to extradite the businessman to Ukraine. However, the judicial chamber of the Chambery Court of Appeal decided on the impossibility of extraditing the businessman," the agency said.

The PGO is waiting for the official receipt of a full court decision.

After that, consultations with French colleagues will be held on possible further actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court in France refused to extradite Zhevaho to Ukraine.