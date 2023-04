The Russian Federation has increased the number of ship group in the Black Sea to 9 units, of those the number of carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles increased to 3.

The South Operational Command announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as of 1 p.m., Monday, the ship group of Russians in the Black Sea consists of 9 units.

"During the air raid, the number of missile carriers was increased - another submarine was added to the two previously present. Consequently, the total volley of the Kalibrs can reach 16," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of Monday morning, Russia was keeping 5 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.