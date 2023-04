The spokesman for the Eastern Group of Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi has denied the statement of the owner of the Russian Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin about the capture of Bakhmut (Donetsk Region) by the invaders, now there are battles in the city center.

He said this in a comment to Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that to put it mildly," Cherevatyi said.

He specified that there are battles around the city council building.

"They haven't captured anything in a legal sense," the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, also wrote on his Telegram channel that information about the capture of Bakhmut is fake.

"Bakhmut is Ukraine. Calmly react to the fakes of those who invent a "victory," which in reality is absent," he said.

On the evening of April 2, Prigozhin released a video in which he says that the Russian flag was raised above the building of the city administration.

He said that "legally" Bakhmut was captured by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning operational update that in the Bakhmut direction the enemy does not stop storming Bakhmut, trying to take full control of it.

On April 1, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the Russian occupiers have minor varying successes in Bakhmut, but they cannot capture the city.