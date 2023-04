In the temporarily occupied Mariupol (Donetsk Region), the Russian occupiers continue to strengthen, preparing the city for defense and fierce battles.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians continue to strengthen. Bridges. Azovstal. Illich. Port. Do not dive into self-deception and believe the soothing fictional news about the panic of the occupiers in Mariupol. The Russians are preparing the city for defense and fierce fighting. Sometimes it's funny and idiotic, but they are preparing," Andriushchenko wrote.

In his opinion, the maximum militarization of the city directly indicates that the occupiers do not plan any "Kherson scenario" there.

At the same time, according to him, military commandant's office workers are already looking for homes at sea to rent, and civilian occupiers are buying up seedlings and making vegetable gardens.

"They again believe that they are forever here," Andriushchenko wrote.

At the same time, he stressed that there will soon be a new battle for Mariupol.

