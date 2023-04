The High Anti-Corruption Court has allowed an investigation in absentia against businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk.

This is evidenced by the court ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 31, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the prosecutor's request and allowed an investigation in absentia against Bakhmatiuk.

A special pre-trial investigation will be carried out on suspicion of a businessman committing a criminal offense under Article 369 (offer of unlawful benefit) of the Criminal Code.

He faces from 5 to 10 years in prison with or without confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General’s Office approved the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to extradite from Austria to Ukraine businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk, the founder of the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding, the former owner of the Financial Initiative bank and VAB Bank, who is suspected of bribing the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov.

In October 2022, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed Nasirov of the suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 722 million, and Bakhmatiuk of bribing the ex-head of the SFS.

Investigators found that during 2015-2016 Nasirov received in his favor and in the favor of third parties more than UAH 722 million of unlawful benefit for providing VAT reimbursement to legal entities controlled by the owner of the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding in the amount of more than UAH 3.2 billion.