WIG-Ukraine Grows For 2nd Week In Row, Up 0.02% To 294.44 On March 24-31

In the period of March 24-31, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange increased by 0.02% or 0.07 point to 294.44 points, rising for second week in a row.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the beginning of this period, the index was 294.37 points, at the end - 294.44 points.

The shares of Astarta showed the largest increase (+1.3%), and the shares of IMC showed the largest decline (-1.3%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of March 17-24, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange increased by 2.2% or 6.31 points to 294.37 points, after decreasing for two weeks.