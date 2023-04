Pavlo, the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP), said that he could not wear an electronic bracelet due to illness, but the police still put it on him.

An electronic bracelet was put on the leg of the vicar of the Lavra in the premises of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

The vicar of the Lavra complained that he could not wear the bracelet, as he has diabetes and his legs swell sometimes.

He also stated that there is no communication in the house where he will be under house arrest and this will prevent the electronic bracelet from working.

Instead, the police officer was able to put a bracelet on Pavlo's leg.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Pavlo (Lebid), Metropolitan of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate and Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

Pavlo will serve his house arrest at the place of his registration - in the village of Voronkiv, Kyiv Region.

The Metropolitan himself stated that the house in the village of Voronkiv has no communication, no electricity, and even "nowhere to spend the night", because he gave away all his belongings a long time ago.

The Security Service of Ukraine suspects Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and justifying Russian aggression.