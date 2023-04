The German concern Rheinmetall, one of Europe's largest military concerns, is building a maintenance and logistics center in Romania to repair Ukrainian military equipment.

The German television channel N-tv writes about this with reference to representatives of the concern.

Initially, the center will store weapons before sending them to Ukraine. Then they plan to service battle tanks and self-propelled howitzers there.

The center has already begun to be built on the outskirts of the Romanian city of Satu Mare. It is located approximately 27 km from the Ukrainian border.

The center should start working already in April. According to the message, the weapons hub should "play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of Western combat systems used in Ukraine and ensuring their logistical support."

It is planned that the center will be able to repair self-propelled howitzers, main battle tanks such as the Leopard 2 or the British Challenger, armored personnel carriers such as the Marder, Fuchs armored personnel carriers, or military trucks.

In June 2022, Rheinmetall and KMW established a similar maintenance center in Lithuania to service the weapons of Lithuanian and other NATO forces deployed in the Baltic States.