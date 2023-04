In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian occupiers are forcing teachers to renounce Ukrainian citizenship and obtain passports of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation by June 1.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

"The Russian occupiers continue the forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In particular, in Melitopol, the invaders are forcing schoolteachers to write a renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship and obtain Russian passports by June 1 of this year," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, due to the low pace of passporting, the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories cannot prepare for pseudo-elections.

Earlier, Melitopol City Mayor reported that the Russian occupiers are driving residents of the temporarily occupied southern part of Ukraine into a "passport jam." The Russians pressure people to get a Russian passport.

Meanwhile, the occupiers invented a new way to "provide nightmares" to people in Melitopol.