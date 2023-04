On April 1, nine settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the military of the aggressor state of Russia.

This follows from a statement by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region.

So, it is reported that enemy shells hit the cities of Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, the town of Velyka Novosilka, Sieverne, the villages of Vremivka, Druzhba, and Predtechyne.

The occupiers hit the civilian population with aircraft, Grad MLRSes, artillery, and mortars.

Twenty-one civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 10 residential buildings, a school, a cultural center, administrative buildings, an economic structure, and cars.

Avdiyivka withstood three airstrikes. In total, the invaders attacked the town seven times. A high-rise building and an administrative building were destroyed. There was no information about the victims.

Using Grad MLRSes, Russian troops fired at Toretsk, targeting a high-rise building and social infrastructure facilities. There are injured civilians.

As a result of artillery shelling, there are wounded in Bakhmut.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 70 attacks by the occupiers in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka areas. The battles for the districts of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka remain the toughest.

It was previously reported that the date of the start of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops, which is planned in several directions, will depend on weather conditions.