On April 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 560 more troopers of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and four Russian artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 2, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 174,550 (+560);

tanks ‒ 3,618 (+2) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 6,986 (+5) units;

artillery systems – 2,687 (+4) units;

MLRS – 527 (+0) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 279 (+0) units;

planes – 306 (+0) units;

helicopters – 291 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 2,249 (+1);

cruise missiles ‒ 911 (+0);

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5,537 (+9) units;

special equipment ‒ 296 (+0).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 31, the AFU repelled over 70 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka areas. The battles for the districts of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka remain the toughest.

It was previously reported that the date of the start of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops, which is planned in several directions, will depend on weather conditions.