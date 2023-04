On April 2, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 70 attacks by the occupiers in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka areas. The battles for the districts of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka remain the hottest.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU.

On the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Karpovychi and Bronyva in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Sydorivka, Starykove, Stukalivka, Bilopillia, and Sosnivka in the Sumy Region; as well as Udy, Veterynarne, Zybyne, Okhrimivka, and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the settlements of Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiyansk, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, and Novoselivske in the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas south of Kreminna and Verkhniokamiyanske. Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, Kolodiazi, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were subjected to artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy did not stop storming the city of Bakhmut, trying to take it under complete control; the servicemen in the AFU repelled more than 25 enemy attacks. Also, during the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of Bohdanivka and Predtechyne settlements. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, Dyliyivka, Niu York, and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka and Marinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the districts of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Marinka in the Donetsk Region; without success. Last day, more than 20 enemy attacks were repelled by the servicemen in the AFU in the vicinity of Mariyinka and Avdiyivka. At the same time, the enemy shelled Stepove, Avdiyivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Severna, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, and Prechystivka.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy actively used UAVs to adjust artillery fire and shelled the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, improving defensive lines and positions. Fired more than 40 settlements near the battle line. Among them are Olhivske, Poltavka, Sviatopetrivka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; as well as Khreshchenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, and Prydniprovske in the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force has carried out eight strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment in the occupiers.

Also, our defenders shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle in the Orlan-10 type.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, two enemy ammunition depots, and one MLRS.

As earlier reported, the start date for the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops, which is planned in several directions, will depend on weather conditions.