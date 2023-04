The Law On Media may lead to increased self-censorship in Ukrainian independent media.

This was stated by First Secretary of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Lina Kushch, in a comment to the mass media, says the information on NUJU's Telegram channel.

"The new Law introduces a system of sanctions for all media, from prescriptions to fines and termination of activity. Moreover, the list of grounds for such sanctions is quite wide. These fines can be deadly for small publications, and challenging the fine in court will take time and money. Journalists will refuse to cover hot topics to avoid sanctions from the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council. This will lead to self-censorship and restrictions on freedom of speech in Ukraine," the first secretary said.

The Law On Media entered into force on March 31. From then on, the National Council will regulate all media activities, including audiovisual, print, and online.

According to Lina Kushch, implementing the Law will require time and resources from the editorial offices.

"Even to understand the text of the Law - which is more than 300 pages - to follow updates on the website of the National Council, journalists will have to spend more than one day. Journalists are not against the media acting under modern legislation, but against additional costs for administration, which the Law On Media carries with it," Kushch emphasized.