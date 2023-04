Germany, together with NATO countries, will transfer 160 pieces of equipment to Ukraine. It is about two battalions with German battle tanks Leopard-2 and four battalions with Leopard-1.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with Die Welt newspaper.

He clarified that, in addition to Germany, Poland, the United States and Great Britain are also going to hand over tanks to the Ukrainian army.

The minister noted that it is unlikely to deliver more such weapons to our country due to the limited resources of the allies. He also added that Germany cannot give everything because there are reserves that cannot be spent.

The German minister announced that Poland, together with its allies, will send two Leopard-2 battalions to Kyiv - only 60 tanks. By the end of the year, 100 Leopard-1 tanks will be added to them, which make up four battalions.

Thus, Pistorius expressed the opinion that in the medium term it will be possible to cover the needs of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as Ukrainian News reported, the U.S. is preparing a new USD 2.6 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which will be officially announced on Monday, April 3. It can include airspace surveillance radars, anti-tank missiles and fuel tankers, various types of ammunition, including anti-tank. According to sources, the military aid package is a work in progress, so its scope and amount may change.

At the same time, as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, announced, the United States will not provide Ukraine with ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles. He explained that this is a political decision, and the United States is considering other options for military assistance to Kyiv.