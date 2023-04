The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will receive 100 Polish Rosomak [Wolverine] armored personnel carriers. The purchase will be made at the expense of the United States and the European Union.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki posted on Twitter.

"The Ukrainian army will buy from us 100 Rosomak armored personnel carriers, which are manufactured at the plant in Siemianowice Slaskie. The "Wolverines" are the most modern combat transporters. Payment for this purchase will be made from EU and US money," the Polish Prime Minister wrote.

These armored personnel carriers appeared in 2004, when the Polish army began a mission in Afghanistan. Rosomaks, created on the basis of the Finnish Patria AMV 8x8 armored personnel carrier, was also the first modern design of a combat vehicle, the technology of which was transferred to Polish industry. Then the Patria AMV design won the tender against the Swiss Piranha III and the Austrian Pandur II.

The main armament of the armored personnel carrier is a 30 mm Mk44 cannon with a stabilization system and a 7.62 mm UKM-2000C machine gun. Ammunition is located in two warehouses for 30 mm shells and 700 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber.