Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Russian army of occupation has already lost more than 173,900 people killed. The Russian army also lost thousands of military equipment. Only yesterday, March 31, Ukrainian servicemen "demilitarized" about 630 occupiers.

The command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports this in its regular summary on the department's official Facebook page.

During the day, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, and eight artillery systems were destroyed. The total losses of the enemy are 3,616 tanks, 6,981 armored fighting vehicles, and 2,683 artillery systems.

Russian terrorists have also lost 527 units of multiple rocket launchers and 279 air defense systems since the beginning of the war.

The total losses of the Russians increased to 306 aircraft, 291 helicopters, and 2,248 UAVs. Since the beginning of the war, air defense forces have destroyed 911 Russian cruise missiles.

In addition, during the war, the AFU sunk 18 Russian ships and boats, as well as disposed of 5,528 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks, and 296 units of special equipment.