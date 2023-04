Chinese authorities "do not rule out possibility" of meeting between Xi and Zelenskyy

Ambassador Fu Cong, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, said that Beijing "does not rule out the possibility" of talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It can be either a phone conversation or a meeting.

The Chinese politician said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to him, "the possibility of a potential telephone conversation or meeting between Xi and Zelenskyy is not excluded." Fu Cong emphasizes that high-ranking officials of the People's Republic of China have contacted their Ukrainian colleagues.

According to the diplomat, it would be a mistake for the EU to allow the war against Ukraine to dictate its relations with Beijing. He believes there is "room for negotiations and even for China and the EU to join forces in promoting peace."

"I don't think it is a rational approach to link relations with China exclusively to the Ukrainian crisis. It is necessary to respect Russia's legitimate security interests. As some people think, it is not black and white," Fu Cong said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine. According to the head of state, he has not been in contact with the Chinese leader since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.