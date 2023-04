Law On Media not leading to European integration but to mass media censorship

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada/People's Deputy Dmytro Razumkov expressed his view on the Law of Ukraine On Media, which came into force on the last day of March.

He published the relevant post on his official page on Facebook.

"The law On Media came into force, which was promoted as a European integration law. However, in reality, it endangers freedom of speech in Ukraine. And this does not correspond to European democratic principles, which I have repeatedly emphasized, and therefore I opposed this law."

It provides for excessive state interference in the work of journalists, takes control of all types of media, and strengthens the powers of the National Council, which can now close any media without a court decision.

The law was criticized by Ukrainian and international media professionals, particularly the International and European Federation of Journalists.

The Council of Europe also commented on it.