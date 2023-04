Among the residents of Ukraine, 69.1% consider the amount of military and technical support that our defenders receive from partner states to be insufficient, according to the results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 22 to March 1.

At the same time, only 23.1% of respondents called for sufficient defense assistance, and 7.7% did not choose an unambiguous answer.

All other types of foreign support to Ukraine were assessed by the majority of research participants as sufficient.

In particular, 49.1% of respondents regarding political assistance chose this answer. But 38.2% expressed the opposite opinion. Another 12.6% of citizens found it difficult to answer.

58.1% of respondents called the humanitarian support of our state from partners sufficient, 27.5% insufficient, and 14.4% did not give a clear answer.

Regarding providing asylum to refugees, 63.5% positively assessed the efforts of other countries, 19.6% called them insufficient, and 16.9% were undecided.

As for the assessment by the residents of Ukraine of the volumes of humanitarian and military aid and the provision of refugee shelter, the indicators have hardly changed since September-October 2022. At the same time, 10.7% more respondents now consider sufficient political support (49.1% versus 38.4%).

The sociological survey was conducted face-to-face in all regions of Ukraine, except Donetsk and Luhansk, in those territories controlled by the Ukrainian government and where hostilities are not taking place. The research was carried out within the framework of the MATRA Program project, financed by the Embassy of the Netherlands. A total of 2,020 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, other systematic deviations of the sample may be caused by the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, including the evacuation of millions of citizens.