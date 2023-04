On Monday, April 3, the United States can announce a new military aid package for Ukraine. It may include air surveillance radars, anti-tank missiles, and fuel tankers. The estimated amount of the future military aid package is USD 2.6 billion, Reuters reports with reference to anonymous American officials.

The list of military equipment that the U.S. will provide to Ukraine will include various types of ammunition, including anti-tank ammunition. According to sources, the military aid package is a work in progress, so its scope and amount may change.

However, it is already known that the United States plans to provide Ukraine with high-precision aviation ammunition, bridge equipment, and repair and evacuation vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment. In addition, it is expected that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will receive additional missiles for the NASAMS air defense system.

The military aid package will be largely shaped by funds for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows President Joe Biden's administration to buy weapons directly from industry.

Another portion of the money in the military aid package comes from presidential administration funds, which allow the president to use current U.S. stockpiles in an emergency.