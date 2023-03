The Russian invaders expect a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are constantly reformatting.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We see that they (the occupiers. - Ed.) are constantly reformatting, they are constantly changing the location. Since they understand that before the same terrible counteroffensive begins, we are conducting a number of measures to drain their logistics. To reduce their numbers. That is, everything that will prepare them for the appropriate correct gestures, as we call it among ourselves," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the fact that the occupiers are trying to equip defensive lines says that they do not feel confidence in commanders and forces.

"Although their number is quite large, convincing, there is armament. But supplies, ammunition, they are significantly reduced by our combat work," the South Operational Command spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the aggressor state Russian Federation keeps 10 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 underwater missile carrier.

Last day, only 4 Russian ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, among which 1 missile carrier was also available.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the aggressor state Russian Federation has the resources to continue the war in Ukraine until 2025.