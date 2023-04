Two women promote vinegar products via livestreaming at a vinegar factory in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Wang Changyu/Xinhua.

The number of internet audio-and-video users in China reached 1.04 bln as of December 2022, surpassing that of instant messaging services, according to a new report. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The research report on the development of China's internet audio-and-video industry was released before the opening of the 10th China Internet Audio & Video Convention. The event is being held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The general market size of China's internet audio-and-video industry exceeded ¥700 bln (about $101.8 bln) in 2022, according to the report.

Short videos are proving popular among diverse categories of users, making them an important part of the internet infrastructure, said the report.

The user number for live-streaming services hit 751 mln, making it the second largest internet audio-and-video application category after the short video.

The report also shows that online audio-and-video applications have become a means of information and knowledge acquisition apart from entertainment. More than 30% of short video users have a demand for news and knowledge.