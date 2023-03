"There Is Need To Keep Certain Silence." Defense Intelligence Tells That Preparations For Counteroffensive Are

Ukraine continues to prepare for its counteroffensive, the Defense Forces have no problems with motivation.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the Freedom channel.

"There is a need to maintain a certain silence, because the counteroffensive and the liberation of territories will be there when it is most in line with the interests of the Ukrainian army, will help to cause the greatest damage to the enemy and save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers. As for the preparation, yes, it is underway. But we, of course, will not discuss the details of when and where (there will be a counteroffensive)," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planned in several directions. The timing of its start will depend on weather conditions.

And on March 30, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia changed the tactics of missile strikes to disrupt the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko suggested that Russia and Ukraine cease hostilities and declare a truce without the right to move weapons and military equipment.