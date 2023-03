The Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed that Ukraine uses high-precision JDAM bombs against the aggressor.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the telethon.

"We use JDAM bombs too. These are Western-style bombs with which our aircraft successfully strikes important targets. These bombs are slightly less powerful, but extremely high-precision," Ihnat said.

He also stressed that Ukraine needs more such bombs to have even greater success at the front.

JDAM are GPS technology-based hardware kits. With its help, a conventional aerial bomb can be turned into a precision controlled munition. Earlier there were statements from allies that Ukraine had already received such bombs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon confirmed Ukraine's successful use of JDAM-ER planning bombs.

The United States will provide the Armed Forces with long-range GPS-guided aircraft bombs manufactured by Boeing, which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 72 km.