For the counteroffensive operation, which is currently being prepared, Ukraine needs heavy equipment and prepared reserves, said Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. It was stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense on Friday, March 31.

Reznikov noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful on the battlefield due to the supply of Western weapons.

"However, we are preparing for a counter-offensive operation, so Ukraine needs, first of all, heavy equipment and prepared reserves. We are interested in training the Ukrainian military at all levels: from individual training of a soldier to collective exercises of brigade-level units. I personally made sure that the Ukrainian male and female defenders have a high morale. I say with confidence that our guys and girls are ready to continue the fight for Ukraine," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union is one of the key elements of a strong system of international security architecture, since Ukraine has well studied the Russian aggressor and knows how to fight against it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, and its beginning will depend on weather conditions.

On March 27, Reznikov announced that Ukraine had received powerful armored vehicles from Western partners, in particular Challenger 2 tanks.

On March 28, Reznikov demonstrated the control of the British Challenger tank.