The Russian Armed Forces never achieved any of the strategic goals in Ukraine that the Kremlin had set for them, and the current situation at the front is the climax of the so-called major offensive.

A representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said this, Channel 24 reports.

"Now Ukraine sees the climax of this company, which was called the "new Russian major offensive." However, it is worth reminding both Ukraine and the world that we are living in a full-scale invasion from February 24, 2022. This is an attempt by the enemy to demoralize Ukrainian society, as well as demoralize our partners and allies, they say that there is such an armada, what for they should be given more help," Yusov said.

He also said that the results of the renewal of this "major offensive" can be seen in the increase in the number of demilitarized enemies and the destruction of their equipment.

"The next deadlines and tasks that the Kremlin dwarf set for the occupation corps in Ukraine, in particular before Valery Gerasimov after his appointment as responsible for the war in Ukraine, have failed," Yusov adds.

He recalled that Putin set the task for the occupying troops to seize the territory of the Donbas by the end of March, but once again they did not succeed.

"This means that so far none of the voiced strategic goals of this shameful war, which the Russians call the special military operation, has been achieved and will not be achieved," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

Recall that earlier Vladimir Putin ordered to seize the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March.

On February 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the occupiers were conducting reconnaissance and preparing for an offensive in certain sections of the front.