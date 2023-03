If Risks To National Security Not Eliminated, System Of Automatic Filtering Of Sites Will Be Challenged In Cou

The Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA) is working on a judicial mechanism to cancel the order of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks of January 30, 2023 No. 67/850 "On the Implementation of the Phishing Domain Filtering System".

It is noted that since the publication of the decree, the Ukrainian Internet Association suggested to urgently change the filtering system.

According to the expertise conducted by the association's specialists, the centralized automatic system has strategic technological vulnerabilities that endanger the entire segment of the Ukrainian Internet and pose threats to national security.

"In wartime, such vulnerabilities make it possible to block access to the Internet in the ua zone for a significant period of time. The NSDC transit server, to which information is transmitted, duplicates functions and reduces the level of system protection," the report says.

In the opinion of UIA specialists, instead of an automatic system, an alternative system for blocking phishing sites should be created with the possibility for each provider to review the list of sites to be blocked in case of an error.

"Relevant proposals and comments of the UIA have been submitted for consideration by the NSDC and relevant state bodies. Currently, the NSDC is considering the proposals of the UIA regarding changes to the Regulations for the operation of the phishing domain filtering system, which are necessary to exclude harm to the information security of Ukraine by the phishing domain filtering system, to prevent the illegal collection and use of personal information user data and reducing the risks of out-of-court blocking of sites that are not phishing. If the comments are not taken into account, UIA will support lawsuits against the automatic filtering system," the message reads.

