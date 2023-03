The Cabinet of Ministers established the monthly salary of the head of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting in the amount of UAH 25,224. This is stated in resolution No. 276 of March 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The salary of the first deputy chairman of the National TV Council is set at UAH 24,173, the deputy chairman of the National Council and executive secretary - UAH 23,122, and a member of the National Council UAH 21,020.

Such salaries apply from March 31, 2023.

Corresponding changes were made to resolution No. 304 of April 20, 2016 "On the conditions of remuneration of officials, managers and managerial employees of certain state bodies, which are not covered by the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service".

In accordance with this resolution, the President's salary is UAH 28,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the agency, the salary of the head of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting Olha Herasymiuk for January 2022 was UAH 49,800 (official salary - UAH 19,913.68, seniority allowance - UAH 9,956.84, allowance for labor intensity - UAH 19,913.68).

On March 31, the law on media entered into force, which introduces regulation by the National TV Council of online media, print media and web-sharing platforms (Youtube and social networks).

According to the law, the official salary of a member of the National TV Council is set at the amount of 75 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, established on January 1 of the calendar year (according to the law on the state budget-2023, the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons is UAH 2,684, i.e. the salary of a member of the National Council should be UAH 201,300). The official salary of the chairman of the National Council is set in proportion to the official salary of a member of the National Council with a coefficient of 1.3 (it should be UAH 261,690). The official salary of the first deputy chairman, deputy chairman and executive secretary of the National Council is set proportionally to the official salary of a member of the National Council with a coefficient of 1.2 (it should be UAH 241,560).

But in 2023, the law on the state budget for 2023 suspended the effect of this norm.

The Law on Media stipulates that the remuneration of the members of the National TV Council must provide sufficient material conditions for their independent performance of official duties stipulated by this law, stimulate honest work and guarantee the independence of the National TV Council in its activities.

The law also provides that the members of the National Council may be given allowances, additional payments, bonuses and other payments by order of the chairman of the National Council, the total amount of bonuses for the year cannot exceed 30% of the fund of his official salary for the year.