Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the time spent by Russian troops to capture Bakhmut does not justify itself in terms of military expediency.

She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Maliar noted that the competent actions of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction and the courage of the Ukrainian fighters made these long battles the most expensive for the enemy during a full-scale invasion.

"After all, the time spent by the enemy on the capture of Bakhmut, weapons, equipment and a huge number of killed from the point of view of military expediency do not justify themselves," the Deputy Minister wrote.

Maliar noted that, despite the huge losses, the enemy does not abandon its plans and "raised the stakes to its detriment," which is "very Russian."

