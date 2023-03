The court arrested the property of the bankrupt Megabank in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The employees of the SBI exposed the illegal financial arrangement with the real estate of the Kharkiv commercial bank, which is in the liquidation procedure.

The value of real estate is estimated at UAH 360 million.

The property illegally removed from the management of the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) is currently arrested by a court decision and will be returned to the Fund.

The arrangement was discovered as part of a pre-trial investigation into the misappropriation of funds allocated by foreign partners to this commercial bank under Government guarantees.

During the military operations in the Kharkiv Region, fraudsters tried to re-issue and re-register the bank's ownership rights to real estate in the center of Kharkiv.

At the same time, foreign companies became the new owners, the actual beneficial owners of which are citizens of the aggressor state.

The non-resident companies themselves are under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The issue of bringing guilty persons to justice is being resolved.

In accordance with the norms of current legislation, funds from the sale of real estate returned by the SBI will be directed, among other things, to the return of deposits to the bank's clients and the satisfaction of creditors' demands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate Megabank.

The DGF has started paying guaranteed compensation to Megabank depositors.

Megabank was founded in 1990, its largest shareholder is Viktor Subotin (60.9% of shares).

15% of Megabank's shares belong to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the German state bank KfW, and 6.02% to the International Finance Corporation.