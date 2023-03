The presidency of the aggressor country Russian Federation of the United Nations Security Council is another rape of international law.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on Twitter.

"The presidency of the Russian Federation of the UN Security Council since April 1 is another rape of international law. A subject who fights an aggressive war, violates humanitarian and criminal law, destroys the UN Charter, neglects nuclear security, cannot lead the main security body in the world," he wrote.

Recall that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers the Russian presidency of the UN Security Council, which should begin on April 1, to be a bad joke.

In addition, Kuleba believes that the process of excluding Russia from the UN Security Council will not be short and easy, but there is nothing unrealistic if this is constantly worked on.