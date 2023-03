Russia Will Have Enough Resources To Continue War With Ukraine Until 2025 - Defense Intelligence

Russia (the aggressor country) has the resources to continue the war in Ukraine until 2025.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted that the "big offensive" announced by the Russians in the winter turned out to be a "zilch", but they will have enough resources to continue the war in 2023 and, possibly, 2024.

"Currently, we see that the Russian army has proven to be incapable of conducting strategic offensive operations. The so-called "big offensive" announced by propaganda for several months turned out to be a "zilch" for Russia - they did not get any significant results," Cherniak said.

The representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine added that now the Russians are trying to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, but the received intelligence allows the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take effective countermeasures and inflict maximum losses on the occupiers.

"If we talk about an inertial scenario, that is, when the current intensity of hostilities is maintained, then the available resources of the Russians will be enough to wage a conventional war in 2023 and, possibly, in 2024. If the sanctions pressure is increased, then critical difficulties in the aggressor state will start earlier," Cherniak emphasized.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also noted that even now the impact of sanctions on the military industry of the aggressor country is very noticeable.

Now the Russians are experiencing the biggest losses during the entire war, and their production is not able to compensate for this due to a lack of components.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, together with partners from other countries, monitors the possible placement of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus and monitors the situation on the territory of Russia.

Some representatives of the "elite" of the aggressor state are already trying to establish contact with Ukraine and are asking for security guarantees due to the failure of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans to capture Ukraine.