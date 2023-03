Zelenskyy, President Of Moldova Sandu, Prime Ministers Of Slovakia, Slovenia And Croatia Paid Tribute To Those

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, Prime Ministers of Slovakia Eduard Heger, Slovenia - Robert Golob, Croatia - Andrej Plenkovic in Bucha, Kyiv Region, paid tribute to civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The event took place on the occasion of the anniversary of Bucha's liberation from Russian invaders.

The ceremony took place near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and All Saints.

The event was also attended by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak.

Those present installed lamps to the commemorative cross at the site of burials of residents of Bucha killed by the Russian invaders.

During the ceremony, the names of 77 identified persons who were buried in a mass grave near the temple, as well as 11 military personnel who fell in the battles for Bucha, were announced.

