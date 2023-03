Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the leaders of the European Union are close to discussing the introduction of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

It was reported by Index with reference to Orban's statement on the air of the Hungarian radio Kossuth on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Orban on the radio said that the war in Ukraine is getting bloodier and more violent.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, it would be natural for more people to support peace, but, in his opinion, most EU leaders do not have such an intention.

Orban added that a year ago the European Union argued whether it is possible to transfer lethal weapons to Ukraine, and now European Union leaders are sending more and more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

"Now we are close to the fact that it becomes legitimate for European leaders to send some peacekeeping forces to the front. If this continues, we can reach the Third World War," he said.

Orban said that in the West, politicians argue that "war and Ukraine must be supported, because this is the right thing to do."

"But that's not the case. It's already about world war and world peace," he said.

The Prime Minister said that on Friday the Hungarian parliament will adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire.

"We need to talk not about peace talks, but about a ceasefire. If there is a ceasefire, then there is an opportunity to think about the progress of peace talks. First, there must be a ceasefire so that no more people die, no more cities are destroyed. If it is, there could be a breakthrough," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungary, which signed and ratified the Rome Statute, does not intend to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused by the International Criminal Court of war crimes, if suddenly the Russian dictator comes to the country.