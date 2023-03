On the evening of March 30, the Russian occupying forces fired 9 rockets at Kharkiv, 3 people were slightly injured. Also, later at night, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Izium district of the Kharkiv Region with Shaheds, 2 people were hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

"Late yesterday evening, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. A total of 9 rockets were fired at the city, previously from S-300 air defense system," he said.

It is noted that the city's civil infrastructure was damaged, as well as private residential buildings.

It is reported that part of the rockets fired by Russian troops hit the ground and exploded in the air.

As a result of the rocket attack, 3 people received minor injuries, they did not require hospitalization.

In addition, at night, the enemy also carried out an attack by the Shahed UAVs on critical infrastructure facilities in the Izium district of the Kharkiv Region. 2 civilian men, aged 44 and 66, were injured and hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of March 30, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of northern regions of Ukraine. The Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv - 6 hits were recorded. The threat of a drone attack was reported in the Kyiv Region.

In the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the night, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, launched 10 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine, 9 of which were destroyed by the air defense forces.