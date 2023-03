The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) put Member of Parliament Serhii Shakhov, who is accused of not declaring assets, on a wanted list.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

On March 31, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) prosecutor and put Shakhov, who is accused of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 366-2 (declaration of false information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on a wanted list.

In connection with putting on a wanted list, the HACC decided to stop the proceedings pending the search for the accused.

According to Part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subject to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven in a legal manner and established by a court verdict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court again fined Member of Parliament Serhii Shakhov, but this time for UAH 10,000, for not appearing in court in his case.

For failure to declare almost UAH 60 million, Shakhov faces the maximum penalty of 2 years in prison.

MP Shakhov is suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 million.