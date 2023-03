From April, all prescription drugs will be dispensed using an electronic prescription, while a paper prescription will also be valid at the same time as an electronic prescription.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From April 1, prescription drugs will also be dispensed with an electronic prescription (e-prescription). However, in view of the full-scale war in the country, paper prescriptions will also be valid simultaneously with the e-prescription. That is, the transition period will continue taking into account the current situation in Ukraine," the message says.

It is noted that in regions where hostilities are taking place, prescription drugs can be purchased without an e-prescription or even a prescription at all, except for narcotic (prescription) drugs.

"Military administrations, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as volunteer and charitable organizations can purchase prescription drugs for wartime needs in bulk directly from distributors and a prescription is not required for this. This will continue until our victory," the message reads.

The electronic prescription will apply to all ready-made medicinal products contained in the State Register of Medicinal Products and subject to dispensing on a doctor's prescription.

"A doctor of any specialty of a state, communal, or private clinic or a general practitioner doctor will be able to issue an e-prescription. For this institution, it is not necessary to have a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine. Such an e-prescription can be obtained regardless of the presence of a declaration with a family doctor, but the patient must be registered in the Electronic Health Care System," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health will introduce an electronic prescription for all prescription drugs in the spring.

From August 2022, the Ministry of Health introduced an electronic prescription for antibiotics, and from November - for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.