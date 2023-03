Ukraine exports 1 million tons of agricultural products to Egypt as part of the "grain initiative"

Since the beginning of the "grain initiative," 44 ships have exported 1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products to Egypt.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure reports this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, on March 30, six ships with Ukrainian food left the ports of Great Odesa, among them the bulk carrier Serenity Ibtihaj with 27,000 tons of wheat for Egypt.

"Since Egypt is going through a financial crisis, the country depends on the systematic grain supply and a stable price. These needs of the country can be provided by the systematically working "grain initiative." At the last tender, Egypt purchased another new batch of Ukrainian wheat in the amount of 120,000 tons. It will be sent next month," the message says.

It is noted that Russia continues to block the implementation of the "grain initiative," so as of the evening of March 30, a total of 89 vessels are awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters.

Since August 1, a total of 857 vessels have exported 26.2 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa from the ports of Great Odesa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine will increase the tonnage of vessels as part of the "grain initiative" against the background of Russia's sabotage of inspections.

On March 18, the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, announced that the "grain agreement" was extended for 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.