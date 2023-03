On March 30, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out six strikes on the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning summary.

"Over the past day, the AFU Air Force has struck six areas of concentration of the occupiers. And units of missile troops and artillery hit one control post, six areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two ammunition depots and to depots of fuel and lubricants," it says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, the enemy launched one missile and three air strikes, fired five rockets at the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in five directions, continuing its assault on the city of Bakhmut.

The Russian occupiers shelled the Zaporizhzhia Region with various types of weapons, which caused numerous destructions.

In addition, the Russian occupying forces destroyed Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region. There are no surviving buildings left in the city, and 80% of the infrastructure is destroyed.

Meanwhile, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at one of the positions in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, repelled the assault of two detachments of Russian mercenaries.