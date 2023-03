At night, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, conducted 10 Shahed drone attacks over Ukraine; nine of 10 UAVs were downed by the air defense forces.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, from 9:10 p.m., March 30, to 1:30 a.m., March 31, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Also, up to five other aerial targets were recorded in the sky - presumably balloons.

It is reported that the Russian occupiers attacked with kamikaze attack drones from the northern direction - from the Bryansk Region of the Russian Federation through the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions of Ukraine.

In total, nine out of 10 strike drones were destroyed:

1 – the air defense unit of the Ground Forces;

8 – by forces and means of soldiers of the Air Force - anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the East air command.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an air alert was announced on the evening of March 30 in Kyiv and several northern regions of Ukraine. The Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv - 6 hits were recorded, and in the Kyiv Region, they reported a threat of a drone attack.

It was previously reported that a private house and two civilian cars were damaged in Kharkiv due to rocket attacks.