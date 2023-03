The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 80 enemy attacks over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions.

AFU Units repelled more than 80 enemy attacks.

The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut, and our defenders repelled 22 attacks.

At the same time, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy also shelled the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka, and Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction in the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region, without success.

It shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Kurakhove, Ostrivske, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the occupiers inflicted fire damage on more than 30 settlements.

Among them are Novosilka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Yantarne, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region.

During the day in the direction of Shakhtarsk, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Region.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne, and Berestove.

Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiyansk, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to artillery shelling; Novoselivske, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, as well as Rozdolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, launched 10 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine, nine of which were destroyed by the air defense forces.