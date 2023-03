Over 1,000 exhibits. An exhibition of Russian crimes in Ukraine will open today near UN HQ in New York

On Friday in New York, 100 meters from the United Nations in the premises of 866 United Nations Plaza, the opening of the international exhibition called Ukraine. Crucifixion. Tribunal dedicated to the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, presented on the eve of the UN considering the issue of the creation of the International Tribunal, which will judge Russia for crimes of aggression.

With the support of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, the exhibition was created and organized by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War and the Bogdan Gubsky Foundation 21st Century Ukraine.

The exhibition testifies to Russian crimes against the civilian population, children, and prisoners of war, against international humanitarian law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. In an area of about 2,000 square meters, more than 1,000 exhibits are collected during expeditions to the newly de-occupied territories, as well as in other places where the Russian Federation terrorized the civilian population.

The attack of an aggressive horde on the territory of Ukraine is evidenced by the column of enemy formations presented at the exhibition. Expositions of shoes and boots of the invaders form a five-pointed Russian star of the Soviet era.

The event in New York presents impressive exhibits of the criminal activities of the Russian Federation to spread the truth about the events in Ukraine and call the world to a joint resistance to total evil.

Among the exhibits is a map of the Russian subversive group with the designation of infrastructure facilities and locations of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in Kyiv, which was supposed to contribute to the capture of the capital in the first days of the large-scale invasion. This map shows the thorough preparation of the Russian Federation for the attack.

The door from the school's basement in the village of Yahidne (Chernihiv Region), where the Russians detained 360 people, including children and the elderly, for a month. On the door is a calendar handwritten with charcoal and two lists: those who were shot by the invaders and those who went mad and died due to unbearable conditions.

Diary of a Russian military officer in which he described personal interrogations and abuse of civilians. The officer understands his inhumane crimes because he writes: "History will call our actions the second Hitlerism and arrange another Nuremberg."

Evidence of looting in the occupied territories is a bullet-pierced Apple laptop, which a slain Russian soldier stole from a Ukrainian home and placed as a trophy in his bulletproof vest instead of armor.

The exhibition curator is the general director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, Yurii Savchuk, and the artist is Anton Lohov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine will submit for discussion a draft resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) regarding creating a special tribunal against Russia.

On December 1, it became known that in France and Ukraine, they began to create a special tribunal on Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.

On November 29, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of France yesterday supported the creation of the Tribunal, which will try the higher political leadership of Russia for the crime of aggression.