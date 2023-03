During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 3 air strikes, carried out 5 attacks from MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civil infrastructure. The enemy focuses on conducting offensive actions in five directions, continues the assault actions of the city of Bakhmut.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the enemy focuses on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. It is indicated that the settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In these directions, the Defense Forces repelled 47 enemy attacks.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation is without significant changes, there were no signs of offensive groups.

Meanwhile, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 6 strikes per day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders, and units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers fired on the Zaporizhzhia Region from various types of weapons, which caused numerous destruction.

In addition, the Russian occupation troops completely destroyed Avdiivka, Donetsk Region. There are no surviving buildings left in the town and infrastructure is 80% destroyed.

Meanwhile, officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at one of the positions in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, repelled the assault on two detachments of Russian mercenaries.